Ryan Mason reveals West Brom's 'managing' of fit-again in-form marksman

Striker Heggebo, 24, has burst into life in recent weeks having fired five goals in his last four games with Albion showing signs of an improved attack.

The summer £4.7million signing has become a full Norway international since checking into The Hawthorns but had found goals hard to come by in his first few months in England.

Boss Mason, whose side roared back for a 3-2 comeback victory over Swansea on Saturday with Heggebo twice on target, recently revealed the frontman had been suffering from the ill effects of a knee issue but is now showing closer to his true colours.

"Yes, he's growing and I think it's normal when you have a player that comes in from overseas," Mason said when asked about the striker's form.