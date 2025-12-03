Former West Brom and Manchester United midfielder Remi Moses dies aged 65

The midfielder clocked up 63 appearances and netted five times for the Baggies between 1979 and 1981 and went on to earn him a move to Manchester United.

Manchester-born Moses switched from The Hawthorns to Old Trafford for £500,000 in 1981 shortly before former team-mate Bryan Robson made the same move for a British record £1.5million under ex-Albion boss Ron Atkinson.

He was part of the thrilling Albion side who had reached the quarter-final of the UEFA Cup in 1979.

Moses, a tireless midfield battler, became a popular and wholehearted member of United's squad in the 1980s and clocked up 150 appearances for the Red Devils but his career was cut short due to injury in the 1988/89 season at the age of just 28.

He had suffered with a succession of injury issues while at Old Trafford but remained a firm favourite among United fans. Periods out of the side meant Moses did not win an England cap, though he represented the under-21s while with Albion.

Former Albion and Manchester United midfielder Remi Moses has died in Greece aged 65. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Moses became the first black player to score for Manchester United in his first season at the club and became synonymous for his performances against the great Barcelona side featuring Diego Maradona in 1984, where he was credited for reducing the Argentine to very little.

He spent the later years of life with his wife on the Greek island of Zakynthos and his death was confirmed by his wife to local football club AO Doxa Pigadakion and the Greek media on Wednesday morning.

Moses had coached the women's team of Pigadakion.

After retirement from football the former midfield powerhouse worked in property closer to his Manchester birthplace and was a successful inline skating coach.

He coached Manchester Warriors under-20s to a haul of trophies.

It was confirmed that the former Baggie's funeral will take place on Saturday, December 13 in Argassi.