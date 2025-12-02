Ryan Mason confident spirited West Brom fightback can help in hunt for 'crucial' momentum

The Baggies claimed points from a losing position for just the second time this season with Saturday's remarkable fightback to win from a 2-0 half-time deficit against the Swans.

Mason's side have not put together back-to-back Championship victories since the opening two weekends of the season but have the opportunity at QPR on Saturday. The Rs are a place below the 12th-placed Baggies with an identical record in the compact second tier.

"I believe momentum is crucial in football," Mason said.

"We need to try to generate it and the way to generate it is by winning games.