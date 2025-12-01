West Brom debrief: Flipping the narrative, QUADRUPLE half-time subs and bravo Bielik

We look at some of the talking points from an afternoon of twists and turns.

Narrative flipped

So much of the talk this season has rightly been on second-half struggles.

The record under Mason after the break has been among the worst in the Championship while in first halves Albion have been up there with the strongest.

That could not have been more wrong on Saturday where a disastrous start, with individual errors at the heart of it, saw the Baggies unravel.

It looked bleak given the way Mason's side have wilted to surrender points in second periods so far this season. The head coach's in-game management and substitutions have been heavily scrutinised given how Albion have fallen apart late on regularly.

Not here though. The way the Baggies roared back so quickly after the interval to set up the grandstand finish was totally different to anything else seen this season and has to provide confidence that Albion under Mason can change the narrative in their favour.

For redemption man Jayson Molumby to cap the day as the hero was the cherry on the cake.