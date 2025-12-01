Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Thrilling turnaround has to be start of better

Every now and then you get a fixture for the ages that, almost no matter the context, lives long in the memory.

Saturday's thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Swansea at The Hawthorns has to prove the catalyst for head coach Mason as we head into December.

Supporters attending The Hawthorns for more than a handful of decades would struggle to recall two such contrasting halves of football.

An absorbing contest had it all. The rollercoaster of emotions were stomach-churning.

Albion's first half was pitiful. It did not get going - you were forgiven for missing the 11-second opener - and spiralled badly. Performances were so off the pace it appeared players had checked out.

Not so.

For Albion players the celebrations of Jayson Molumby's 85th-minute winner spoke a thousand words. So often late victims this season, this was a very welcome change.

For Mason, under pressure to start delivering wins which have not come often enough in his first season, the elation was clear. Mason had his 'Mourinho moment' as he dashed 30 yards down the touchline towards the Brummie Road to cheer the winner. A note from his Portuguese former Tottenham boss' memoirs from way back at Old Trafford with Porto.

It was a rare loss of control for the usually studious and measured Mason. He embraced skipper Alex Mowatt somewhere down the Halfords Lane stand as bodies bundled into the technical area embracing coaching staff.