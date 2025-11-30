West Brom match-winner Jayson Molumby: Comeback proof we are all behind boss

Midfielder Molumby went from zero to hero as his late strike capped a stunning comeback victory from 2-0 down at half-time at home to Swansea - seven days after his costly red card in defeat at Coventry where the Baggies were pegged back.

An unhappy Hawthorns let the home players know their feelings as Swans raced into an early lead and Molumby admitted Albion were embarrassed at the interval.

Mason made four half-time substitutions before Aune Heggebo rifled in a quickfire double and Molumby slid in a late winner five minutes from time.

"You can get to a stage with a group where unfortunately it gets so stale and you can't get over it - but with this manager everyone is fighting for him," Molumby told BBC Radio WM.

"You see that against Blues. At Coventry we get 2-0 up and I get sent off and let everyone down.

"One-nil against Birmingham could be two or three and they score the equaliser.

"Today was a massive reaction. Credit to all the boys that came on, they were excellent and gave us a massive oomph, you can see the fight for the staff and each other today."

Molumby said of a dismal first half in which the Baggies were jeered: "It's hard to put your finger on it. We were probably that embarrassed at half-time.

"Genuinely it was embarrassing. That's how I felt and the lads felt. I think the subs coming on felt embarrassed.

"Listen, you can be 2-0 down in football but the manner of the two goals - it was really embarrassing. We felt tha and we wanted to come out with a bit of character.

"If we don't get a point or a win, we wanted to show we have a bit of pride, fight and care and thankfully we did that."

Albion players celebrated Molumby's winner in the dugout, a far cry from seven days earlier when the Irishman recalled sitting alone in the away dressing room in Coventry as the Sky Blues hit back against 10 men.