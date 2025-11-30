Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Raft of 4s but 7s and 8 as Baggies claim crazy comeback success

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Not the keeper's best day and not his first errors of the season. Slight blame for 11-second opener but really poor rick for Swans' second.

Errors 4

ALFIE GILCHRIST

Back in the side but his poorest display in a Baggies shirt. Looked really unsure and lacked confidence. One of four hooked at break.

Hooked 4

NAT PHILLIPS

Very out of sorts. Has had poor games at times of late but struggled badly here. Guilty for handing visitors opener, never recovered. Booked so now suspended.

Struggled 4

CHRIS MEPHAM

Clearly the better of the two starting centre-backs but still wobbled on the odd occasion. Seems a bit unsure at the moment.

Unsure 6

CALLUM STYLES