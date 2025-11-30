Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Raft of 4s but 7s and 8 as Baggies claim crazy comeback success
Albion reporter Lewis Cox scores the performances as Ryan Mason's hosts fight back from two-goal deficit to win in incredible circumstances.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Not the keeper's best day and not his first errors of the season. Slight blame for 11-second opener but really poor rick for Swans' second.
Errors 4
ALFIE GILCHRIST
Back in the side but his poorest display in a Baggies shirt. Looked really unsure and lacked confidence. One of four hooked at break.
Hooked 4
NAT PHILLIPS
Very out of sorts. Has had poor games at times of late but struggled badly here. Guilty for handing visitors opener, never recovered. Booked so now suspended.
Struggled 4
CHRIS MEPHAM
Clearly the better of the two starting centre-backs but still wobbled on the odd occasion. Seems a bit unsure at the moment.
Unsure 6
CALLUM STYLES