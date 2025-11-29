West Brom 'gutted' after latest injury blow for Manchester United loan midfielder

Collyer limped off with a hamstring issue after just 10 minutes of Wednesday's 1-1 home draw against Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in what was just his third start for the club.

The midfielder was sidelined for Saturday's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Swansea, where his replacement Jayson Molumby was the match-winning hero.

The 21-year-old had already missed around a month with a hamstring injury between October and November as his Baggies loan deal has struggled to get off the ground.