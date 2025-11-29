West Brom 'gutted' after latest injury blow for Manchester United loan midfielder
Albion loan midfielder Toby Collyer is not likely to feature until into the new year after his latest injury setback.
By Lewis Cox
Collyer limped off with a hamstring issue after just 10 minutes of Wednesday's 1-1 home draw against Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in what was just his third start for the club.
The midfielder was sidelined for Saturday's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Swansea, where his replacement Jayson Molumby was the match-winning hero.
The 21-year-old had already missed around a month with a hamstring injury between October and November as his Baggies loan deal has struggled to get off the ground.