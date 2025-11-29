West Brom 3 Swansea 2: Brilliant second-half turnaround as Molumby goes from villain to hero

Under-fire Ryan Mason's Baggies looked dead and buried 2-0 down at half-time after Swans raced into a remarkable scoreline including an opener on 11 seconds - the second-fastest Championship goal on record.

The boos and chants against Mason and the players were audible as the visitors roared ahead and at half-time but Mason rang the changes with four alterations to spark the comeback.

The deadly Aune Heggebo was to thank for firing his side back into a breath-taking second half as the Norwegian struck twice in seven minutes after the break to make it seven for the season.

But the afternoon belonged to Molumby - who seven days ago was hounded out by Baggies fans for his senseless red card at Coventry but rewarded Mason for his faith with the winner five minutes from time.

Few wanted to see the Irishman in the starting ranks after his dismissal in Coventry but he popped up with the decisive moment late on.

All four half-time changes, Karlan Grant, Josh Maja, George Campbell and Krystian Bielik, played their part in a thrilling second-half turnaround which went against the narrative of strong first halves and woeful second periods under Mason.

The first period and Swansea's early lead was as bad as it has got under the head coach and the fears about where it left him and his Hawthorns tenure were very real in front of a half-empty and apathetic home crowd.

The Baggies were lifeless and totally uninspiring as struggling Swans, winless in six and with four defeats, tore through them with Josh Griffiths guilty on at least one occasion.

By full-time that struggle was consigned to the record books and Mason and all involved will hope the stirring turnaround will be the start of a brighter dawn - but that is still to be answered.

Aune Heggebo celebrates pulling one back. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston shone for his side again. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

There were empty seats inside The Hawthorns everywhere ahead of kick-off. The atmosphere was lifeless and a rendition of The Liquidator was half-hearted at best.

Mason and his players needed the first part of the game to go their way and it could not have been more the opposite.

Officials timed it at 11 seconds as towering striker Jan Vipotnik lobbed an angled finish over the stranded Griffiths from the left corner of the box.

Many spectators had barely noticed kick-off as the ball bounced over the line and the away end celebrated.

An aimless Swansea ball from kick-off was needlessly headed clear by Nat Phillips from right-back, on top of Alfie Gilchrist, where the former did not need to be.

It left a gaping hole for Goncalo Franco to cushion a pass into Vipotnik. Griffiths tried to come out but wasn't quick enough and the lobbed finish was easily. Time stood still in a silent Hawthorns.

Boos rang, as did cries of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and "you're getting sacked in the morning". Some home fans even made for the exit after two minutes.

A response was not forthcoming. Albion were all at sea with confidence on the floor. Samuel Iling-Junior, in for Karlan Grant, was jeered. Isaac Price screamed with frustration as he failed to pick out Jayson Molumby - controversially back in with an immediate recall, favoured over Ousmane Diakite.

The midfield was played through with the hosts crumbling. Swansea sniffed more and were rewarded.

There should have been little threat when Ethan Galbraith receoved the ball 25 yards out but the former Manchester United youngster's strike towards the top corner slithered through Griffiths' grasp.

It should have been comfortable. It was another horror moment for the goalkeeper as The Hawthorns made its feelings clear once more.

Albion attacks were barely even that.

Recent improvements in the final third went out the window. Passes were under or over-hit from midfield and defence, wingers had no conviction in their attacks and Aune Heggebo was dominated.

Price and Mikey Johnston, the latter so sharp of late, hit almost apologetic efforts at the comfortable Lawrence Vigouroux, who threw his cap on them.

Audible boos greeted Tom Nield's half-time whistle.

For Mason, it was clearly a time to act and he did so with four substitutes. Introduced were George Campbell and Krystian Bielik for Gilchrist and Phillips respectively and Josh Maja and Karlan for Price and Iling-Junior in attack.

It was a big roll of the dice and it paid off immediately as Swansea's lead was wiped out in seven minutes.

Man of the moment Heggebo proved the Albion sharp-shooter once more.

Alex Mowatt found him with a pass on the edge of the box two minutes after the restart. Heggebo spun his defender on to his left foot expertly and sent a crisp low finish under Vigouroux. It was game on and The Hawthorns responded this time.

And five minutes later the hosts were level to a raucous backdrop. Johnston's corner from the right was won by Campbell and dropped to Heggebo who thrashed in another left-footed finish, first-time, into the ground and high into the net.

This time the wind was in Albion sails after the flattest of first periods, with Swansea rocking. Away boss Matos responded with two changes to steady the ship.

It worked from a Swans perspective with the Baggies unable to maintain the one-way traffic flow thereafter. The visitors camped back into a comfortable shape, content with their point, and the task to break down proved challenging.

Heggebo looked the most likely again as he flashed a flicked header wide across goal and nodded at Vigouroux. Johnston was the provider of ammunition as two excellent crosses were not gambled on or attacked as they should be.

Swansea tried to be stubborn but Albion upped it as Callum Styles drove wide from range.

Johnston was on a one-man mission and he cut on to his left but was denied a wonderful goal by the outstretched hand of Vigouroux.

Heggebo looked to have spurned a glorious opening as he fired at the keeper with Grant waiting for a tap-in.

But the story was not yet written - as last week's villain had the final say, and did so with aplomb to convert from Maja's touch after a Grant cross.

Mason tore down the line as Molumby and co. charged into the technical area. Good it be the spark needed?

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Gilchrist (Campbell, 45), Phillips (Bielik, 45), Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt (c); Johnston, Price (Maja, 45), Iling-Junior (Grant, 45); Heggebo (Diakite, 90+1).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Taylor, Bany, Dike.

Swansea (4-1-4-1): Vigouroux; Key (Cullen, 76), Cabango (c), Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic (Fulton, 76); Inoussa (Widell, 55), Franco, Galbraith, Eom (Ronald, 55); Vipotnik (Idah, 65).

Subs not used: Fisher, Samuels-Smith, Santos, Casey.

Referee: Tom Nield