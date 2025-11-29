Ryan Mason believes winger's assist spike proof West Brom attack will flourish in time

Johnston's pair of assists in the first half against Coventry last weekend - before he was controversially withdrawn at half-time - were his fifth and sixth of the season.

It already takes the Republic of Ireland winger beyond last season's tally of four with Mason's previously goal-shy Albion showing early signs of improvement in the final third.

"Those are the outcomes that we want, and our attacking players need to produce numbers," Mason said ahead of Saturday's visit of lowly Swansea.

"The same with Bo (Aune Heggebo), Josh (Maja), all of our attacking players, we want goals and we want assists.