'Absolutely not' - Ryan Mason had no doubts about match-winner Molumby's instant West Brom recall

Molumby bounced back from his costly red card at Coventry seven days earlier to fire a late winner as the hosts capped an incredible 3-2 turnaround victory against Swansea at The Hawthorns.

Mason's side looked dead and buried 2-0 down at the interval to lowly Swans, who opened the scoring on 11 seconds, to jeers of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and "you don't know what you're doing".

The head coach made an eye-catching four half-time changes and they paid off immediately as Aune Heggebo struck twice in seven minutes to bring Albion level, but the crescendo came five minutes from time as Molumby steered into the bottom corner to spark jubilant celebrations.

Molumby was restored to the starting line-up immediately, preferred to Ousmane Diakite with the absence of the injured Toby Collyer, with supporters in two minds about whether the Irishman merited an instant recall.

"No, absolutely not," Mason told the Express & Star when asked if he had any doubts over Molumby's recall.

"We've missed Jayson, we miss Toby, the energy that they bring into that midfield. Obviously Jayson had an injury after the international in October. Toby picked one up and he's picked one up again.

"I think a lot of our game, a big part of it, is trying to create that energy through the middle of the pitch. We play through the middle of the pitch a lot.

"It's what we believe, it's what I believe in, it's what the group would continue to do. I thought Jayson was a real driving force in that today and we've missed him. He's a big part of what we want to do. So, yes, there was no doubt, absolutely not no doubt."

Jayson Molumby and Albion players and staff embrace after the winner. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland international went from zero to hero after he trudged off at the CBS Arena last weekend with his side 2-1 up before the leaders quickly struck back to win.

"I think that's football in a nutshell - Jayson cares, he cares so much," Mason said of the midfielder's rollercoaster week.

"You can see that every day. The way he approaches training. He's so invested in this club and this group. I'd much rather people like that.

"I'd much rather people be making mistakes from a place of honesty and a real desire to help. I'm pleased for him, but I think most importantly, I'm pleased for the group.

"I know Jayson respects me and he knows that feeling is certainly mutual. I love him as a person. I think he's got a massive heart and he works so hard.

"My feeling was more for the group, not about individuals and not about me, so to speak. More about the work that everyone puts in, not just the players, all the staff, everyone. It was a nice touch from him because you can see how much it means to him."

Molumby and his colleagues made a beeline for Mason and the dugout to celebrate the winner - though Mason had charged down the touchline in celebration.

It was stark contract to a woeful first period, the poorest of the head coach's tenure, when the outlook appeared bleak.

"The energy in that second half was amazing, I thought the performance was too," Mason added.

"I'm happy for the players, they keep giving so much and we gave back to the fans.

"If you concede so early it is incredible, and then the nature we conceded the second as well, it can create a certain negativity and rightly so, there was a lot of frustration and disappointment inside the stadium.

"There wasn't that energy, but in the second half the lads showed so much personality, bravery, quality, everything, every attribute that you want in your team or in a team."