West Brom v Swansea: Ryan Mason knows the need to give back to fans

The struggling Baggies have mustered just one win in their last seven as pressure builds on head coach Mason while Albion flail down in 17th in the Championship ahead of Saturday's visit of lowly Swansea.

They have passed up several opportunities to kickstart Mason's tenure and their season but late setbacks in games have been a theme of the campaign - and continued in midweek as Birmingham struck an equaliser 12 minutes from time.

Albion led in both Saturday's clash at leaders Coventry and for more than an hour against Blues but stings in the tail have been unavoidable and patience of supporters has worn thin.

Mason knows the gloom around The Hawthorns is a result of little to cheer for fans and is determined to change the narrative.

"I think wins generate momentum and it can change so much," Mason said. "My feeling is we haven't won enough games here.

"We might have only lost one in the league, but we haven't won enough. The games that we haven't won, we've been in really good positions to win.