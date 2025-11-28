Ryan Mason calls for West Brom to come together amid attack on Football League schedule and 'advantage' complaint

The Baggies head coach believes the club have been harshly treated by Championship fixture organisers on at least three occasions this season.

He spoke strongly on the issue once again in midweek in between home clashes against Birmingham, on Wednesday night, and Swansea on Saturday - for which the latter will have an extra 24 hours' preparation.

Mason has already hit out about two back-to-back away double-headers at the beginning and the end of October, where the Baggies were condemned to tough Wednesday-Saturday travel schedules.

Albion's head coach has long been a big follower and admirer of the English game lower down the pyramid and knows the demands of the Championship in particular, but believes his club are being hard done to - and wants everybody to rally in response.

"First of all we need everyone inside the stadium on Saturday to come and help as much as possible, bring the same energy that was brought on Wednesday," Mason said.

"I thought it was incredible. They've been incredible all season and I'm sure they could feel a group of players that were leaving everything on the pitch and that'll be the case again Saturday.

Ryan Mason applauds the home supporters at full-time against Blues and has called for similar energy against Swansea on Saturday. Visiting boss Chris Davies, meanwhile, felt it was quiet inside The Hawthorns.

"So we need to come together as a club and really try and generate that intensity Saturday.

"It's just interesting. I look and in the last six weeks, we went away to Norwich on a Wednesday, got home at three o'clock in the morning, played against Millwall away on a Saturday, who played at home on that Wednesday.

"So, in my opinion, it was a physical advantage (for them).

"Then we had the same two weeks later where we went to Watford on the Wednesday and played against an Ipswich team at home midday, who played at home on the Tuesday.

"So when I see this fixture come out Wednesday, I thought for sure we're going to play against opposition on Saturday who played on the Wednesday night, but we're playing against a team that played 24 hours before us, which is strange. It doesn't really make sense to me.

"I'm sure the Football League can put it into an algorithm or a system that would make it a little bit more consistent. But listen, that's something that's out of our hands.

"I think what is in our hands is the feeling, the intensity that we can generate on Saturday. I'm so keen for us to give back to the fans because they've been great for us and the players are desperate. Everyone's working so hard and I think we can see that."

Saturday's visitors Swansea lost their first match under new head Vitor Matos at home to Derby on Tuesday night.

October drew complaints from the Baggies boss and questions from Albion higher-ups as the Baggies played at Norwich on Wednesday, October 1 and then Millwall on Saturday, October 4.

Baggies fans in Millwall, where Mason's men were beaten 3-0 in one of the poorest displays of the season.

That was compounded later that month when clashes at Watford - Wednesday, October 22 - and Ipswich the following Saturday, a lunchtime kick-off - were separated by very few hours.

On the latter occasion Albion opted to stay in a neutral area between the Watford and Ipswich clashes, rather than return to the training ground.

Asked of raising formal complaints, Mason replied: "Listen, nothing's going to change. It's something that we need to deal with and we need to come together as a club because we understand that it's not necessarily helping us and I don't see many other teams having to deal with that situation.

"I think if we're clever, we need to use it to our strength and find a way to generate something between us as a club. But it's interesting - I'm not sure why it's the case, but it's interesting."

