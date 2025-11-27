Ryan Mason makes 'disappointing' admission after latest Toby Collyer injury blow

The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Manchester United on a season-long deal, trudged off just 11 minutes into his third Albion start in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Birmingham at The Hawthorns.

It was the same outcome as his single previous start at home, the 2-1 victory against Preston in October where Collyer suffered an injury shortly after half-time and was sidelined for a month.

The Old Trafford prospect had hoped to catch the eye and kickstart his Baggies loan against Blues in the absence of the suspended Jayson Molumby, but after a bright first 10 minutes he trudged off visibly upset after an innocuous issue left him on the deck.

"It's a muscle injury, yes," Mason confirmed. "I think it's challenging for him, it's disappointing.

"He had a few last season at Man United, that's why I was very patient with him this season because I wanted to give him the best opportunity to grow into the demands of this league.

"But for something to happen after 10 minutes, it's disappointing.

"It looks like it (a hamstring issue). We'll assess him in the next couple of days and see where we're at with that."

Mason said after Collyer's hamstring setback last month that it is an issue that has blighted the young midfielder previously at parent club United.

The head coach, whose side led for large spells against Blues but were again undone late on, revealed earlier in the week he felt justified for taking time and showing patience with the midfielder in the bid to build up robustness.

But Wednesday's setback will sideline him for the home clash against Swansea on Saturday and potentially longer.

"We've seen this season - you asked me three or four days ago - do you feel like you've got some depth and you've got options in there?" Mason said. "I've been in this game long enough.

"One of our midfielders gets sent off, so he's out of this game, and the other midfielder gets injured today. You lose players, but that's all part of football and that's why you build a squad. That's why you've got 20 players or so players to rely on and utilise."