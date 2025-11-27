Latest on West Brom attacker as injury lay-off nears two months

Wallace, 31, has not featured since he succumbed to a calf issue while making a rare start against his former club Millwall in the 3-0 defeat on October 4.

Wednesday night's clash against Birmingham was the eighth fixture for which the experienced winger has been sidelined and Mason confirmed Wallace is not close to a comeback.

The head coach was reluctant to suggest Wallace had suffered setbacks in his rehab, but there was suggestion his absence was a more lengthy one than Albion initially feared.