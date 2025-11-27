Shropshire Star
Latest on West Brom attacker as injury lay-off nears two months

Boss Ryan Mason does not expect Albion captain Jed Wallace to be available any time soon as his injury lay-off nears two months.

By Lewis Cox
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 8: Ryan Mason Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion in his post match press conference after a 2-1 win in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United at The Hawthorns on November 8, 2025 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Wallace, 31, has not featured since he succumbed to a calf issue while making a rare start against his former club Millwall in the 3-0 defeat on October 4.

Wednesday night's clash against Birmingham was the eighth fixture for which the experienced winger has been sidelined and Mason confirmed Wallace is not close to a comeback.

The head coach was reluctant to suggest Wallace had suffered setbacks in his rehab, but there was suggestion his absence was a more lengthy one than Albion initially feared.