West Brom v Birmingham: Suspension opens up loan opportunity and Dike latest

Boss Ryan Mason has two important home games in four days to address his side's poor form as five defeats in eight games has left Albion down in 17th in the Championship.

Local rivals Birmingham City come to The Hawthorns off the back of some big-scoring home victories but the ambitious Blues have been more susceptible on their travels. Lowly strugglers Swansea, under newly-appointed Vitor Matos, visit on Saturday.

Molumby, guilty party in Saturday's senseless red card in defeat at Coventry, will watch from the sidelines and his absence could offer an opportunity to one Albion player whose time at The Hawthorns is yet to take off.

Manchester United loan midfielder Toby Collyer has started just twice this term and had a further nine appearances from the bench.

The 21-year-old was billed as a key summer addition but has so far been unable to make an impression in blue and white stripes. His mid-August arrival meant time catching up to colleagues in terms of fitness and match preparation and, shortly after Collyer made his first start in the Millwall misery in early October he injured his hamstring.