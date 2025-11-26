West Brom boss Ryan Mason delivers verdict on first half versus second discrepancy

Figures prior to Wednesday's clash against Birmingham at The Hawthorns showed Mason's side to be among the Championship's top performers in the first halves in games, but the worst in second periods.

It fits the theme of late goals shipped by the Baggies this term - and the head coach pointed to the unfortunate nature of some of those as an explanation as to why the figures are so stark.

Albion have the third-best record for minutes one to 45 this term, but the second-worst for between minutes 46 and 90-plus.

"I think it's certainly something to look at - for sure," Mason told the Express & Star. "If you look at the late goal we conceded against Charlton - it's a shot from 30 yards.