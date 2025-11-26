West Brom 1 Birmingham City 1: Baggies pegged back again on with more late frustration

The Baggies led for more than 60 minutes against their rivals from the second city after skipper Alex Mowatt opened the scoring with his first goal of the season early on.

But the hosts could not see out the victory to ease the pressure and scrutiny on head coach Ryan Mason as Blues frontman Marvin Ducksch flicked in a header from a free-kick with 12 minutes left.

A draw was about right in an open and watchable contest where chances arrived at either end, as Albion operated on the counter in the second period and had multiple openings to add to their lead.

But, as has so often been the case this season, there was a sting in the tail as the second period wore on.

Mason's side and their inability to put games to bed saw Blues eventually force an equaliser in front of the away end.

The Hawthorns rapidly emptied come full-time, which brought some muted boos as the Baggies failed to return to winning ways. They face another opportunity to do so on Saturday as lowly Swansea come to town where the expectancy and scrutiny towards the home dugout will be cranked up once more.

Callum Styles was denied early on. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Alex Mowatt fires in his first goal of the season to open the scoring. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

As they have at times during what has been a tough season, Albion flew out of the traps in front of their home supporters - and this time they made it count.

Isaac Price whistled an angled strike narrowly over from good Mikey Johnston work. Toby Collyer, starting just his third game for the club, sparked the attack.

Lively left-back Callum Styles, back in the side, tested James Beadle in goal after cutting in on his right foot, this time from Price's pass.

There was concern just before joy, however, as Collyer hit the deck under little pressure and trudged off after treatment. The Manchester United prospect looked sheepish and shook his head as Ousmane Diakite deputised.

If the mood briefly soured it only lasted a few seconds.

From the resulting throw-in, launched by George Campbell and only half-cleared by Blues, skipper Mowatt fired a first-time strike that flicked in off Phil Neumann and perfectly into the bottom corner away from James Beadle's reach.

There was real meaning in Mowatt's celebration.

Albion tails were up as Aune Heggebo's fierce volley looked goalbound but was blocked before Campbell had a go with a dipping strike from range.

Mason's side carried much more intensity than Chris Davies' visitors and many of the 50-50 duels were won by players in blue and white stripes as the away fell silent.

The electric Johnston again carried a lot of his side's threat. Christoph Klarer and Tomoki Iwata of the visitors' backline picked up soft yellow cards.

Johnston curled a free-kick narrowly wide and Diakite failed to make contact with a dangerous Mowatt free-kick, but Blues did sense a bit more in the game before the break and had more possession in Albion's half, but created little.

Paik Seung-ho fired well over and Josh Griffiths made his only save to beat away a Demarai Gray cross.

Campbell made a couple of useful clearances at the back post, as did Chris Mepham from another dangerous low delivery.

All eyes were on how Mason and Albion responded to another impressive first following the highly-contention substitution and subsequent 10-man collapse last time out.

A official-related technology display did not help the general mood.

But the Baggies were straight back on the front foot after no changes at the interval. Heggebo sent a tricky header at Beadle from Campbell's cross and Karlan Grant had a strike deflected over.

Johnston uncharacteristically blazed a long way over when offered space on the edge of the box.

Karlan Grant toasts the opener. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Isaac Price spurned some chances late on. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Collyer in action recently against Oxford United (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Blues always felt likely to increase their pressure after a nothing first half and they looked a threat after the hour. Loud handball penalty appeals fell on deaf ears and a Jay Stansfield ball across the box went untouched.

Nat Phillips was at his best to keep his feet and clear after dangerous work from Patrick Roberts.

The contest became a counter-attacking one for the hosts and they looked dangerous with it and spurned two very decent openings in as many minutes to extend the lead.

First the Baggies broke three-on-three and Price from the left was unable to pick out the unmarked Heggebo in the middle.

Moments later Grant released Price again down that flank. He opted against a cross this time and opened his body for a speculative strike which flew wide of the far top corner.

Klarer then sent a header inches wide of his own post under pressure from Heggebo. The striker was then unable to take advantage of a race through on goal. He was under pressure and Mason called for a penalty, but there was not enough in it.

They felt like pivotal moments and so it proved.

Albion paid the price for a soft free-kick from Johnston's push on Blues' left. Tommy Doyle's free-kick was flicked in wickedly by the head of Ducksch, who got in front of Mowatt. The ball flew through a sea of bodies into the corner.

Mason made changes with the clash on a knife-edge.

Blues threat Iwata headed wide before Johnston flashed inches wide of the near post after good Samuel Iling-Junior work.

Blues sub Kyogo fired the final chance just wide of the upright of an open contest where a share of the spoils felt about right. It was not the three points Albion crave to spark the season.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Mowatt (c), Collyer (Diakite, 11, Bielik, 79)); Johnston, Price, Grant (Iling-Junior, 79); Heggebo (Maja, 84).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Taylor, Bany, Dike.

Blues (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Iwata, Klarer (c), Neumann, Cochrane; Doyle, Paik; Roberts, Stansfield, Gray (Kyogo, 83); Ducksch (Anderson, 83)

Subs not used: Allsop, Robinson, Leonard, Dykes, Osayi-Samuel, Koumas, Cashin.

Referee: Thomas Kirk