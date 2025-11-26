Ryan Mason shares frustration as improving West Brom undone by same old issues

The Baggies led for more than 60 minutes in a West Midlands derby against Birmingham at The Hawthorns but Alex Mowatt's early opener was cancelled out by Marvin Ducksch header 12 minutes from time.

A draw was the fair result and both sides had chances to win the game but it was away boss Chris Davies more satisfied with a point after his side had trailed for so long away from home.

Albion passed up two golden chances to extend their lead on the counter-attack in the second period and Mikey Johnston shot narrowly wide with the scoreline at 1-1 - but it was a familiar story as more late woe went against the struggling Baggies, who remain 17th in the Championship.

"I think it's clear," Mason said of his frustration. "We were 1-0 up in a game that we wanted to win, and we created the opportunity to go 2-0 up, didn't make it count, and then we don't end up winning the game, so that's why I was frustrated.

"The players put so much effort in. They're working so hard, they're fighting for each other, showing so much quality at times as well.

"It's just not doing enough to get over the line at the moment and it's something we need to try to improve and help the players as much as possible, because it's close.