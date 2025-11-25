West Brom frontman backed to take confidence from recent form in front of goal

Heggebo put his side 2-0 up at leaders Coventry on Saturday before Ryan Mason's side were pegged back and beaten with 10 men after Jayson Molumby's dismissal.

The cool first-time finishes came from Mikey Johnston crosses before the winger was substituted for tactical reasons at half-time. Summer £4.7million signing Heggebo now has three goals in his last two games and is up to five in all competitions for Albion this season.

"I think they were exceptional finishes," Mason said of Heggebo's double.

"I think naturally when you come into a new country and you have new players and you sign players late on in the window, it can take time to develop certain relationships and understand each other's games a little bit more.