'Sometimes you have to go through it' - Ryan Mason on West Brom form and facing 'friend' Chris Davies

The Baggies have slumped to 17th in the Championship ahead of tonight's visit of Birmingham as scrutiny remains on the head coach following a poor start to the season.

Mason feels his side have been value for more points than registered so far this term after just six wins from 16 games and points to misfortune such as late winners for Charlton, a deflection, and the unfortunate own goal to draw against Leicester.

But the head coach, whose side face back-to-back home matches with lowly Swansea the visitors on Saturday, knows only performances and results will prove it.

Mason said: "Football is small margins, small details can change results in games.

"When you are a few months into a tenure - 15 or 20 games in - sometimes you have to, rightly or wrongly, go through all these experiences to learn and grow from them so you can prevent them from happening in the future.

"We're all on a journey together and the other day (Coventry defeat) was disappointing and it's something we need to learn from and try to eliminate from our game to make sure it doesn't happen.

"It is part of our process to continue to grow, learn and understand each other, but ultimately to win football matches."

Albion have lost five of their last eight and are without the suspended Jayson Molumby to face Blues.

Mason faces fellow former Tottenham coach Chris Davies in the opposing dugout at The Hawthorns. Davies guided Birmingham to the League One title last term.

"I'm not surprised (at this success)," Mason said. "I consider him a friend - but definitely not tomorrow! I've got massive respect for him and the job he's done speaks for itself.

"It'll be a difficult game but we're at home in front of our fans and have belief in ourselves."