West Brom debrief: First half versus second, Johnston sub and discipline woe

Here are some of the talking points from the CBS Arena in the debrief.

First half versus second

Game management has been a topic of heavy debate so far this season and the Mason era.

That ranges across several factors including in-game substitutions - more on that later - formation tweaks and the inability to hold on to a lead or positive result for the Baggies.

Statistics show that the 'first half table' in the Championship this season - scorelines from the first period in games - have Albion third with seven wins and seven draws from 16.

The 'second half table' paints a very different picture of Mason's side down in 21st with just two wins and eight defeats from minutes 46 to 90-plus.

There is a huge swing of 16 points and very clearly an issue for the head coach and his staff to address.

Johnston was flying