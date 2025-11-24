Ryan Mason on West Brom 'falling short' - 'you need more than just that'

The Baggies threw away a 2-0 lead at leaders Coventry, who are unbeaten at the CBS Arena, to lose on Saturday - as a careless dismissal for two cautions for Jayson Molumby proved costly.

Head coach Mason felt his side's bright start and lead through Aune Heggebo's double showed quality, but insisted more is needed to win games regularly in the Championship, including a better discipline and more togetherness and fight.

"We showed we can hurt them and have the quality there," Mason said of early optimism at Coventry.

"It's just, at this level, you need more than just that to win games of football.