Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Three manage 7s in defeat but one clear low

Correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the ratings after 10-man Albion give up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at leaders Coventry.

By Lewis Cox
JOSH GRIFFITHS

Conceded three goals so can't be overly happy but made some very decent saves. Third goal near him but through crowd of bodies.

Tough 6

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Slightly surprisingly straight back in side at right-back after injury and fared well against tricky Mason-Clark. Deserves credit for pretty solid display.

Solid 7

NAT PHILLIPS

Like many colleagues had decent start to the game with clearances but as Albion's big defensive unit did nothing to help clear crosses for City's goals.

Ineffective 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

Back in the side after injury and did OK in the early moments but another unable to repel waves of Coventry attacks.

Unable 5

CHARLIE TAYLOR