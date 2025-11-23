Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Three manage 7s in defeat but one clear low
Correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the ratings after 10-man Albion give up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at leaders Coventry.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Conceded three goals so can't be overly happy but made some very decent saves. Third goal near him but through crowd of bodies.
Tough 6
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Slightly surprisingly straight back in side at right-back after injury and fared well against tricky Mason-Clark. Deserves credit for pretty solid display.
Solid 7
NAT PHILLIPS
Like many colleagues had decent start to the game with clearances but as Albion's big defensive unit did nothing to help clear crosses for City's goals.
Ineffective 5
CHRIS MEPHAM
Back in the side after injury and did OK in the early moments but another unable to repel waves of Coventry attacks.
Unable 5
CHARLIE TAYLOR