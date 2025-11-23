Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Dismissal clearly costly - but season threatens to slip away

But is it the Irish midfielder's fault Albion find themselves down in 17th in the Championship after 16 games? No.

That position in the second tier is clearly not nearly good enough for a club like Albion, who under committed and ambitious owners in Bilkul desire the bright lights of the Premier League, not League One.

Head coach Ryan Mason said in his press conference on Friday, referencing his side's previous position of 14th, he 'absolutely does not believe there are 12 or 13 better sides in the division' than his.

He will still believe as much having seen his side give up further ground following Saturday's Molumby-charged capitulation away to the leaders - but as Mason knows, words are not enough at this stage.

We are no longer at an earlier stage of the Championship season. One-third of the campaign has gone and nobody expected to be marooned in the bottom half, regardless of any context around summer change.

It may be argued "marooned" is strong given the outlook of the table as just four points separate the ailing Baggies and the team in sixth.

Ryan Mason cut a disappointed figure after a red card proved costly in his side's defeat in Coventry. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

But we are nearing December and Albion have yet to win consecutive games this season. In fact they mustered just three victories in the last 12 attempts - the form is more similar to a relegation-battler.