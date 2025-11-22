Ryan Mason disappointed with 'ill-discipline' that proved costly as West Brom lose at Coventry

Aune Heggebo's double had earned Mason's visitors a handy lead on half hour at the CBS Arena but the hosts, helped by Molumby's needless cautions, struck back.

The Irishman picked up a first-half yellow card for a bodycheck near Coventry's corner flag and lasted just four minutes into the second period before a cynical shirt pull in midfield saw him dismissed.

The Sky Blues had pulled one back before half-time but in a little over 10 minutes Frank Lampard's hosts went from 2-1 down to 3-2 up against 10 men.

Mason felt the red card had a "clear" effect on the outcome. The head coach said: "I've not seen the first one, obviously I see the second.

"I'll protect the players, I always will, it's my job and responsibility.

"But I think it was a lack of discipline in that moment which has given the ref a decision to make.

"It's certainly something we need to learn from and avoid happening again especially where it was on the pitch. Very disappointing."