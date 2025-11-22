'I certainly do not feel...' - Ryan Mason makes feelings clear about West Brom's league position

The Baggies head into Saturday lunchtime's clash against leaders Coventry in 14th - but just two points behind Ipswich in seventh.

Mason is certain his side have merited more points than achieved from the first 15 league games of the season and does not believe there are 13 clubs better than Albion in the second tier.

"Potentially," Mason said when asked about the competitive nature of the division.

"Small details just change games and we've probably been on the receiving end of some from a negative point of view.