Coventry 3 West Brom 2: Albion throw away two-goal lead to lose after costly Molumby red

An early Aune Heggebo double had the visitors in dreamland at the CBS Arena but Josh Eccles pulled a goal back shortly before half-time.

Ryan Mason's Albion paid the price for Molumby's ill-discipline as the Irishman - booked for a cynical foul to spark first-half handbags - was dismissed for a second caution less than five minutes after the break.

It took Frank Lampard's table-toppers a little over 10 minutes after Molumby's red card to turn the scoreline from 2-1 down to 3-2 in their favour with Ellis Simms and Victor Torp on target.

It was a case of what might have been against the Championship leaders, whose unbeaten home record looked under threat after Heggebo's finely-taken brace to make it three goals in two games for the striker from a pair of Mikey Johnston assists.

But one of the best halves of Mason's reign was undone dramatically and ruthlessly.

At the centre of it was Molumby's costly red. His first caution just before Albion's second goal was to unapologetically body-check a Sky Blue shirt by the corner flag after bad-tempered passage of play.

Onlookers wondered if Molumby may be withdrawn at the break, but Mason opted to replace Johnston with Samuel Iling-Junior, and the Irishman saw barely a few minutes of the second half before his thoughtless and needless shirt pull in midfield gave referee Andrew Kitchen no choice.

Molumby will miss Wednesday against Birmingham as Albion could tumble further down the Championship standing before the weekend's end.

Aune Heggebo made it 2-0 to Albion - before they were undone. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Celebrating a fine start to a disappointing afternoon in Coventry. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason made four changes from the Oxford victory before the break including tweaks at full-back as Charlie Taylor played on the left instead of Callum Styles and George Campbell returned from a month-long lay-off for Alfie Gilchrist.

As expected Chris Mepham and Molumby started after international duty and Heggebo led the line after his winner form the bench last time out.

A lively start to the contest quickly had the feeling of an open game - and it was Mason's men who struck first.

The hosts attempted to play out in their department but were good by the energetic Johnston and Isaac Price on the right.

Johnston's intent and use of the ball was superb as he drove for the byline and delivered an inch-perfect low cross that skidded across to Heggebo who finished with aplomb first-time.

Those inside the away end gleefully cheered in the rain from the ninth-minute opener.

It could have been 2-2 by 20 minutes as Simms - a rare forward starter for the hosts with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Haji Wright benched after internationals - miscued a header from a tight angle.

Heggebo then might have had a second but headed at Carl Rushworth from Alex Mowatt's cross after good work by Price.

The hosts were inches from an equaliser as Torp's fine strike from 20 yards hit the bar and flew over.

Josh Griffiths forced into a flying first-half save. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason's side were denied a second as Rushworth's outstretched leg kept out the busy Molumby after he latched on to Karlan Grant's cross after fine work down the left from the attacker.

But the Baggies were in dreamland just after half hour as Heggebo made it two with his second.

The same combination came to the fore once more for a fine second - seconds after Molumby had taken a booking with a cynical piece of Molumby-esque action.

Johnston stood up and took on his left-back Jay Dasilva before another delicious low cross was perfect for the excellent run of Heggebo, who peeled off his marker expertly to convert another first-time finish. This time he opened up his body and finished off the far post.

The Baggies were in a wonderful position as needle grew around the CBS Arena with the home players and fans.

Mason's men couldn't take their advantage into half-time, though, despite a wonder save from Josh Griffiths to keep out Eccles from close range after a scramble corner.

Mikey Johnston created Albion's two first-half goals. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Eccles was not to be denied five minutes before the break as he planted a fine header into the bottom corner unmarked from 10 yards from a cross from the right. Griffiths was rooted.

Mason resisted withdrawing Molumby at the break but did replace Johnston for Samuel Iling-Junior.

City's goal before half-time increased the difficulty of Albion's task and it became a more uphill challenge as Molumby was dismissed four minutes into the second half.

The Irishman trudged off after a clear needless shirt pull in midfield. Mason shook his head as the midfielder departed.

Things quickly continued to unravel from there on in.

The Baggies managed seven minutes with one player fewer as Coventry's physicality paid off. A corner went uncleared and was recycled for Simms to rise and crash a low header in beyond Griffiths.

Mason looked to respond to the one-way traffic with Toby Collyer's introduced but, with that seconds away, his side fell behind just after the hour.

Simms won the first contact from a corner and it dropped to Torp whose volley flew through a sea of bodies and beat Griffiths. The keeper was not far away.

Collyer was joined by Ousmane Diakite as a substitute as Mason pondered any way back. Grant led the line supported by Collyer and Price but it proved tough for the visitors with Coventry's threat clear.

Mason tried to urge his attacking players forward but hope felt all-but extinguished. The hosts' Ephron Mason-Clark saw a piledrive tipped over by Griffiths as countless shots went blocked.

Albion could not forge any clear chances. It dropped to Price a couple of times but he neglected to shoot and the moment came and went.

The visitors will reflect on some costly decisions - not least from Molumby.

Coventry City (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes (c), Torp (Allen, 81); Sakamoto (Kesler-Hayden, 90), Eccles (Rudoni, 81), Mason-Clark; Simms (Thomas-Asante, 73).

Subs not used: Wilson, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Brau, Andrews.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor (Styles, 82); Mowatt (c) (Diakite, 62), Molumby; Grant (Maja, 82), Price, Johnston (Iling-Junior, 45); Heggebo (Collyer, 62).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Bielik, Gilchrist, Dike.

Attendance: 29,216

Referee: Andrew Kitchen