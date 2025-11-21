West Brom defender returns to training ahead of Coventry trip but winger still sidelined

Campbell has been sidelined for three games after picking up a thigh injury during the defeat at Ipswich last month.

The centre-back, who has spent most of his Baggies career so far at right-back, has been replaced in the side by fellow new signing Alfie Gilchrist.

One-cap United States international Campbell returned to training during the international break and head coach Ryan Mason is "optimistic" of the defender's return to contention.

Club captain Jed Wallace remains absent, meanwhile, and not near a return with no imminent plan to take part in training. Wallace injured his calf in the 3-0 defeat at Millwall on October 4.

"Jed certainly is out," Mason said in his press conference on Friday. "George has returned to training so we’re optimistic that in the coming games hopefully he can contribute and help us.

"He (Wallace) has been out for a period of time and he's not training with a group yet. So I think when you have that number of weeks out, it's going to take a bit of time to build him back up."

Albion are relieved their international players returned to base free of any pre-existing or fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby was away with Ireland and featured for an hour in their dramatic second World Cup qualifier after recent injury issues. Defender Chris Mepham played the final 10 minutes of Wales' second qualifier having not started Albion's previous two games due to injury.

"He (Mepham) was on the bench the last couple of games, but he had an injury and swelling we needed to manage," Mason said. "But he wanted to stay part of it and we've been able to manage that over the last couple of weeks, and the national team have been really good as well."

Loan midfielder Toby Collyer is also in contention after a recent hamstring injury.

Collyer, like Molumby, returned as a substitute in the Baggies' last game prior to the international break, the 2-1 home win over Oxford.

Mikey Johnston, Callum Styles and Tammer Bany also returned to Albion with Mason reporting no fresh concerns.