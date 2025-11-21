Coventry v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up as visitors consider returnees

The Baggies face a stern test at the home of the division's top side, who are on a run of eight wins from their last nine games and lead the way by five points.

Mason gave updates on the availability of his squad in Friday afternoon's press conference at the training ground following a third international break in the space of three months.

Chris Mepham was passed fit by the Albion chief having played the final 10 minutes for Wales in midweek. He did not start either of his club's last two games.

Jayson Molumby and Toby Collyer are back in contention having been introduced as substitutes in the win over Oxford last time out. Molumby then played 60 minutes for his nation in the dramatic victory over Callum Styles' Hungary.

My expectation is that Mepham, with all of his experience and quality, will come back into Albion's backline having not featured from the off in the last two club games.

Coventry's attack is as fierce as they come in the second tier at the moment, so leaving out one of your best defenders makes little sense.

The other main department of interest comes in midfield, where the head coach has options to call on.