'Focus on his body and mind' message given to West Brom striker

Baggies boss Ryan Mason, whose side head to leaders Coventry on Saturday, believes luckless striker Dike is in a positive headspace as he attempts to increase his minutes.

The 25-year-old has made three cameo appearances since returning to availability following a thigh injury on the eve of the season.

Head coach Mason does not want Dike to be bogged down by the years of injury hell he has endured at The Hawthorns and reckons the striker can grow stronger every time he gets on the pitch.