Former West Brom boss' Scotland heroics as Chris Mepham and Tammer Bany feature in round-up

The 62-year-old guided Scotland to a spot at next summer's showpiece in the most dramatic style with two stoppage-time goals to seal a 4-2 victory over Denmark.

It is the first time since 1998 that Scotland will play at a World Cup.

Clarke - whose Baggies stint between 2012 and 2013 was a first permanent club head coach role - becomes the first boss to guide Scotland to three international tournaments having also overseen the the last two European Championship campaigns in 2021 and 2024.

Scotland secured qualification in stunning style delivering similar late drama to that of the Republic of Ireland two days earlier as Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean netted remarkable goals in time added on - the latter the final kick from the halfway line - to seal the deal.

Clarke's side had to beat Denmark to ensure they avoided the fate of the play-offs after a rollercoaster ride earlier on in qualification.

The Hampden hosts twice threw away a lead after Scott McTominay's early stunner and Lawrence Shankland's late effort were twice cancelled out, but there was still for Scotland's current generation to write themselves into folklore.

"It's really simple - what a fantastic group of players, unbelievable," said Clarke.

"It took me a little while, maybe 18 months, to work out the best way to go forward. If I give myself a little bit of credit I think I chose the right way.

"When you come to a night like this, you're behind and struggling, I trust my players. I trust them implicitly.

"I woke up this morning and as a manager or coach you can wake up with nerves and the tight feeling in your stomach, I didn't have it this morning. I thought 'wow that's strange' - but it's because I trust my players so much. We've been on a journey and I told them before that this is the opportunity we'd spoken and waited for."

The draw for next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico takes place on December 5.

Clarke, the former Chelsea full-back, was a long-term coach at Stamford Bridge before similar stints at West Ham and Liverpool prior to his appointment at The Hawthorns to succeed Roy Hodgson, who left for England.

His only full season at the helm achieved an impressive eighth-placed finish in the Premier League but Clarke was dismissed in December of the following season after a slow start and four straight defeats.

The Scot went on to manage Reading and Kilmarnock either side of a brief coaching stint under ex-Baggies boss Roberto Di Matteo at Villa.

Elsewhere - minutes for Mepham

There has been a question mark over the fitness of Albion defender Chris Mepham during this international break.

Chris Mepham played the final 10 minutes of Wales' 7-1 victory over North Macedonia. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The centre-back failed to start either of his club's last two games and Ryan Mason revealed the summer signing had been carrying a knock and was unable to play.

Mepham was still included in Craig Bellamy's Welsh squad, though he did not feature in Saturday's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Lichtenstein.

He returned to action as late substitute, however, in Tuesday night's 7-1 home rout over North Macedonia to secure second place and a home play-off tie.

Mepham was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute with the scoreline at 6-1 and that bodes well for Albion's return to action with a stern test at Championship leaders Coventry on Saturday lunchtime.

An international debut - before club minutes

Attacking midfielder Tammer Bany became Albion's first Jordan international as he started for the Middle Eastern nation in a goalless draw against Mali in Tunisia. He played 70 minutes in the stalemate.

Tammer Bany has been on the fringes for Albion and started for Jordan on Tuesday night for a first cap before any senior club minutes this term. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Bany, who has not played any minutes for Albion this season due to injury, missed the first friendly against Tunisia over the weekend.

The Denmark-born attacker tasted his first experience of international football in Tuesday's friendly and will hope to remain on Jordan's radar after the nation ranked 66 in the world qualified for next summer's expanded World Cup.

Bany posted on social media that his first cap was "an honour".