Aune Heggebo underlines 'mentality' behind his popular West Brom work ethic

Summer signing Heggebo celebrated a home league goal for the first time as Ryan Mason's men signed off for the break with an important 2-1 success over Oxford.

The Norway international has found it tough going to score regularly in the opening months of his first season in English football following a £4.7million transfer from Brann.

But the 24-year-old has earned the goodwill of Baggies supporters for his relentless work ethic and battling in the final third when so often isolated.

"The hard work is the most important thing, so that's the only thing I need to focus on," Heggebo told the Express & Star.

"That's the mentality I've got.