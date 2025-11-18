West Brom boss makes 'dedicated' claim about Josh Maja's return to match fitness

Maja, 26, is attempting to step up his match fitness having spent the second half of last season sidelined with a stress fracture and has started four times this term.

Albion's 12-goal top scorer last term netted the winner on his return away to Norwich but has yet to add to his tally as boss Mason has rotated with Aune Heggebo, who headed in an important winner from the bench last time out against Oxford.

Mason emphasised the need to be meticulous when building up players' fitness and match minutes from long-term setbacks - with Daryl Dike and Tammer Bany other examples - in a bid to make them last. The head coach talked up Maja's dedication to the challenge.

"I think it's a combination of many things," Mason said of bringing Maja up to speed.