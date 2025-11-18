Comment: Significant West Brom boost can make big difference for boss Ryan Mason after break

The Baggies head coach had found himself the subject of increasing scrutiny, certainly from a frustrated fanbase losing patience at a lack of goals and wins.

But one factor may have slipped ever so slightly under the radar as the U's were edged out 2-1.

One factor, indeed, consisting of two individuals that helped add to Mason's options and provided extra thrust and guile when turned to.

It was a double shot in the arm of Mason's midfield as first Jayson Molumby and then in the closing stages Toby Collyer were introduced.

They have been sorely missed and the pair's absence coincided with a very difficult winless few weeks for the club and head coach.

Alex Mowatt and Ousmane Diakite are no mugs, clearly. The former has played around 350 games in the Championship and wears the armband for a reason. He passes the ball like nobody else in the squad.

Diakite, fourth choice in Albion's midfield, has stood tall and given a good account of himself. His physical nature and ability to break up play are clearly the Malian's key strengths, and they naturally lead to benefiting late on in games mostly from the bench, but he has not let Mason or the Baggies down.