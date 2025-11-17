Why Ryan Mason won't get carried away by availability as West Brom boss makes 'bit thin' assessment

The Baggies have an improved bill of health as midfield duo Toby Collyer and Jayson Molumby returned to action as substitutes in the win over Oxford.

Attackers Tammer Bany and Daryl Dike spent the first two months of the season sidelined, Karlan Grant also missed action and new right-back Alfie Gilchrist took until into October to feature.

Defender George Campbell (thigh) and winger Jed Wallace (calf) are currently sidelined and Mason is reluctant to get carried away by what is a relatively small sized squad that has been stretched by just a modest number of absentees so far this term.

"I mean, we were that way two or three weeks ago when we had Preston at home and the squad was pretty much full," Mason said.