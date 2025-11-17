West Brom young Austrian prospect bagged three in three and backed for more

Powerful midfielder Mandey, 19, has marked two years at Albion's academy since he checked in from the youth set-up at Scottish giants Rangers.

Austria youth international Mandey, who was born in Vienna, has enjoyed an eye-catching month or so for Leigh Downing's under-21s.

Mandey, described as a box-to-box midfield by Downing, has been deployed in a more attacking role at times this season due to a lack of natural centre-forward availability. The teenager showed an eye for goal with cool finishes in three fixtures on the spin late last month, against Braintree in a National League Cup victory, Reading under-21s and Borussia Monchengladbach in the International Cup.

Check out his fleet-footed effort against the German visitors at two minutes and 20 seconds in the video below.

"He has played more of a number 10 in some of the more recent games," boss Downing told the Express & Star.