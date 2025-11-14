West Brom remain 'hopeful' international honours with Jordan can spark attacker's club career

Attacking midfielder Tammer Bany last week earned a surprise maiden call with Middle Eastern nation Jordan, who ranked 66 have achieved qualification for next summer's expanded World Cup.

Bany, who was born in Denmark of Jordanian and Palestinian heritage, could make his international debut on Friday afternoon in a friendly away to Tunisia - having not played a single minute for the Baggies this season.

The 22-year-old cost Albion £3.3million from Randers in Denmark in January but has made just four substitute appearances for the club since and had his preparation for a first full season in the Championship ruined by a hamstring injury in July.

"Yes, it's a challenge to improve their fitness," Mason said of Bany and striker Daryl Dike, also recently back from his latest setback.