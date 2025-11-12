'It's so tight' - West Brom match-winner delivers Championship assessment after 'beautiful moment'

Heggebo had to bide his time for a first Championship goal in front of the home Albion faithful but came up trumps when his side and head coach Ryan Mason needed it with a fine header against the U's.

The summer £4.7million signing had only previously struck a late consolation in the league defeat at Middlesbrough in September and in August's EFL Cup first round penalty exit to Derby but has been backed to deliver more.

His header helped the Baggies chalk up a much-needed win to sign off for the November international break, with Mason coming under increasing scrutiny for a lack of victories.

"It was great, a beautiful experience," Heggebo said. "The team worked so hard for the three points.

"It was extra good because those are the sort of patterns we train, so to get it out in a match is really good. It was a great cross by Pricey (Isaac Price) as well."

Albion were praised for a show of character and personality to not lie down and roll over as lowly Oxford opened the scoring at The Hawthorns through Will Lankshear, who failed to score on loan with the Baggies last term.

"The response was really good, with high energy," added the striker. "We got the crowd behind us after they got the goal.

"It would've been hard going into the international break now not feeling the three points."

Heggebo, 24, needed just eight minutes to convert a fine near-post header over goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to make the difference.

The former Brann hometown hero has won supporters among the Albion faithful for his battling qualities despite a struggle for goals so far in English football.

Heggebo was nicknamed "the Hulk" at his former club, so his penchant for a fight has come as no surprise.

A first goal in 10 games, however, will act as a big lift.

"It's so tight," Heggebo added of the division. "All the games we've played have been really competitive.

"Maybe we've had some bad luck and (are) not getting the full potential out. It's been a great challenge to come from Norway."

Heggebo has earned one significant honour since a move from his boyhood club to the Black Country - for a record sale fee for the Scandinavian outfit.

Having failed to represent his nation at youth level, the bullish striker became a full international barely a month into his debut campaign with the Baggies.

The frontman earned a call from Norway boss Stale Solbakken, the former Wolves manager, for the first time in the September internationals - where a maiden cap came in the final minute of a World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

He replaced a certain Erling Haaland, who had thrashed in five goals in an 11-1 victory against the mainland minnows. Heggebo's first appearance was fleeting and the striker did not touch the ball, but it meant the world.

A few weeks later, in the October break, the striker tasted more of the international limelight as he played the final 25 minutes of a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand.

He vies with superstar Haaland, Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen and Antonio Nusa, of RB Leipzig in Germany, in an eye-catching squad also featuring Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard. Heggebo is not with the squad this week for qualifiers against Estonia and Italy as table-toppers Norway are aiming for a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

"It was a really proud moment to get the chance to represent my country," he said. "They have done so great in these qualifiers. Hopefully Norway can get to the championship (World Cup), it has been so long since the last one."