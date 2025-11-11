West Brom boss on Chris Mepham fitness concern ahead of Wales duty

Summer recruit Mepham, who turned 28 last week, picked up an unspecified injury against Sheffield Wednesday two Saturdays ago and has been a substitute in the two games since.

The experienced centre-back has once again been called up to represent Wales despite the issue and Albion head coach Ryan Mason is hopeful Mepham will be available to return to action for his club side at Championship leaders Coventry on Saturday week.

"I'm never one to sit here and make excuses, but there's a couple of players that are nursing a few things that don't allow us to play in three games in a week at the moment," Mason said.

"Mepps, for example, has been on the bench the last couple of games, but he's not necessarily been able to play. He has something that hasn't allowed him to play in the last couple of games.