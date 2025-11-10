West Brom debrief: Heggebo persistence, surprisingly successful versatility, Mikey's magic and a show of belief

Here we have a look at some of the latest Baggies talking points in the debrief.

Hero Heggebo

It has not been the easiest transition to English football from his homeland for the 24-year-old striker.

Through no fault of his own he arrived with a hefty price tag of £4.7million - relative to Albion's financial position - which ups the onus on Heggebo to deliver.

Saturday's fine header eight minutes after being introduced from the bench was a first home Championship goal and just a third in all competitions, his first in 10 games.

Many Albion fans have developed a soft spot for Heggebo, who is clearly a very willing trier and will never give up a lost cause.

Aune Heggebo celebrates his Oxford winner with Karlan Grant. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

His ability to sniff out a chance and goal has been questioned, though, but Mason disagrees and Saturday's winner from Isaac Price's cross is evidence of that. Mason pointed to the "10 or 15 runs" the striker also made which were not picked out.