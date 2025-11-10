'It's important they feel that' - What West Brom boss hopes fans took from important win

The Baggies recorded a first win in five games with a 2-1 comeback success through an own goal and Aune Heggebo's headed winner.

The Greg Leigh own goal was Albion's first scored in more than six hours of football. Mason's goal-shy side registered 26 efforts at goal with six on target in a much-needed success to ease growing scrutiny on Mason's position.

Muted half-time boos were followed by jeers and chants against the head coach after former Baggies loanee Will Lankshear opened the scoring, but the hosts hit back just two minutes later to improve the mood.

Asked if it felt a significant victory, Mason said: "Honestly, probably, yes.