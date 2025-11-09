Shropshire Star
Close

Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: One eight for star man after comeback win

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks after Ryan Mason's side came from behind to beat Oxford United 2-1.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: One eight for star man after comeback win
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 8: Aune Heggebo of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 with Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United at The Hawthorns on November 8, 2025 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Not overly stretched but had to be at his best to keep out Brannagan from distance three times. Two were good stops. Good end to tough week.

Important: 7

ALFIE GILCHRIST

Growing with each performance. Likes a tackle and can pick out a good pass forward. Settling well. Fans sang his name late on.

Growing: 7

NAT PHILLIPS

Steady enough display from the centre-half but might count himself lucky not to be penalised for first-half penalty on Lankshear.

Escaped: 6

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Surprisingly used as one of two centre-backs but the experienced left-back fared well. Some big clearances - warrants credit.

Versatile: 7

CALLUM STYLES