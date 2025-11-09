Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: One eight for star man after comeback win

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Not overly stretched but had to be at his best to keep out Brannagan from distance three times. Two were good stops. Good end to tough week.

Important: 7

ALFIE GILCHRIST

Growing with each performance. Likes a tackle and can pick out a good pass forward. Settling well. Fans sang his name late on.

Growing: 7

NAT PHILLIPS

Steady enough display from the centre-half but might count himself lucky not to be penalised for first-half penalty on Lankshear.

Escaped: 6

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Surprisingly used as one of two centre-backs but the experienced left-back fared well. Some big clearances - warrants credit.

Versatile: 7

CALLUM STYLES