Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: One eight for star man after comeback win
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks after Ryan Mason's side came from behind to beat Oxford United 2-1.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Not overly stretched but had to be at his best to keep out Brannagan from distance three times. Two were good stops. Good end to tough week.
Important: 7
ALFIE GILCHRIST
Growing with each performance. Likes a tackle and can pick out a good pass forward. Settling well. Fans sang his name late on.
Growing: 7
NAT PHILLIPS
Steady enough display from the centre-half but might count himself lucky not to be penalised for first-half penalty on Lankshear.
Escaped: 6
CHARLIE TAYLOR
Surprisingly used as one of two centre-backs but the experienced left-back fared well. Some big clearances - warrants credit.
Versatile: 7
CALLUM STYLES