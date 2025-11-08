West Brom boss confident more to come from match-winner and talks 'relief' after comeback success

The Baggies earned an important victory by fighting from behind to down the lowly U's at The Hawthorns after former loanee Will Lankshear had put the visitors ahead just after half-time.

It took an own goal from Greg Leigh two minutes later to restore parity and deny a lengthy period of anger from the frustrated Albion faithful - as Mason's side scored their first goal in more than six hours.

Norwegian Heggebo, a £4.7million signing from Brann in his homeland, emerged from the bench to head in a fine winner eight minutes after his introduction for a first home Championship goal and just a third in all competitions for a first win in five.

"It was a really good moment," Mason said of Heggebo's header.

"I'm really happy for him because he always puts a lot of work in for the group, but I think more than that it was the consistency of doing something over and over again.

"We'll see the goal, but we won't see the other 15 times that we arrived in that position and put the ball in and made the runs. That's a challenge for us to continue to grow in this and keep believing and keep committing to certain things."

The head coach added of what he hopes to see from the striker: “I think there’s a lot, certainly in terms of goals – I really believe he can contribute a lot more in terms of numbers.

“You saw today the type of finish it was – a really good run and a really good finish, so that’s pleasing and I’m sure that’s going to give him some confidence going into the games that he can help.

“I’ve never questioned his workrate and his job he does for the team.

“He produced a top-level performance in terms of a number nine on Tuesday night (1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic) and the only thing that was missing was a goal.

“We need to help him as much as possible to arrive in certain areas and have repetition of the ball arriving in certain areas.”

Isaac Price put in a fine cross for Aune Heggebo to head in the winner. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Both Mason and away boss Gary Rowett claimed Albion the better side and worthy of their victory. The goal-shy hosts managed a sizeable 25 efforts at goal with six on target - though at 0-0 at half-time Mason's side had once again looked unlikely to make any openings count.

Albion's head coach labelled it "crazy" his side only had a 2-1 margin and were made to work hard late on to see out the points to the relief of everyone of an Albion persuasion inside the stadium.

"I'm happy with the three points," he said. "I think it was important to get three points today. I thought the performance deserved it.

"It was crazy that it was a 2-1 game at the end for the first half. We were excellent in terms of chance creation, momentum, penalty box entries.

"I think we had lots of shots at goal, so it's there. We just need to be a bit more clinical in those moments.

"I think the thing that pleased me the most probably was the personality we showed after going 1-0 down, because I think it's very easy to feel sorry for yourself, but we didn't.

"We spoke a lot about that in the week - standing up, taking responsibility. Sometimes when you come through that type of game, it can be really beneficial."

Asked if he felt relief at hearing the full-time whistle, Mason added: "To be honest, the overall emotion as a coach whenever you win a game is relief.

"I think off the back of Tuesday, how we lost the game, the timing of their goal and the performance we made on Tuesday, we played a really good game, didn't get anything from it, which was a shame, but I felt like the players got what they deserved today.

"They put a lot of effort in, showed a lot of quality, a lot of personality as well. So we're happy. Still need to work, still need to improve and help the players grow and help the team grow, but it always helps when you win games."