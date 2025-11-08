West Brom 2 Oxford 1: Heggebo the hero as under-fire Albion return to winning ways

Former Baggies loanee Will Lankshear - who failed to net in 11 games for Albion last term - turned in 10 minutes after the interval to a chorus of jeers inside the stadium.

But the hosts recovered just two minutes later, though they required an Oxford defender to end a goal drought of more than six hours as Greg Leigh turned a Jamie Cumming parry into his own net.

Substitute striker Aune Heggebo headed a fine winner at the midway point of the second half for his first home league goal to ease growing scrutiny on Mason, whose side had at half-time once again threatened to misfire after several blunt attacking displays.

Frustration from the Albion fanbase had continued to grow following Tuesday's last-gasp heartache at Charlton but the Baggies signed off for the international break with a much-needed victory.

There was palpable sense of relief at full-time as Mason greeted the final whistle with two clenched fists after just a sixth league win of his tenure. It had been hard work but Albion created more than their visitors and were value for the win. The mood was different at half-time with home star Mikey Johnston the only source of creativity of excitement for the hosts.

Summer £4.7million recruit Heggebo, introduced as a sub by Mason where the head coach's changes have often been criticised this term, scored just his second Championship goal - and with some aplomb with a fine header from Isaac Price's excellent cross.

Isaac Price created the all-important match-winner from Aune Heggebo against Oxford. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason returned to the familiar back four from the changed three-man defence and wing-backs used in London.

Surprisingly, though, Chris Mepham remained on the bench with left-back Charlie Taylor used at centre-back with Nat Phillips. Josh Maja returned to lead the line and Alfie Gilchrist replaced Krystian Bielik to play at right-back.

Oxford, smarting from a 3-0 reverse at Stoke in midweek, were unambitious early on. Not for the first time this season Albion started on the front foot, with the U's camped in their own half. The home fans - led by the Smethwick End - matched the early energy with a decent atmosphere.

The challenge would be to make it count and Albion failed again. More than five corners in the opening 20 or 25 minutes, as well as Gilchrist launched throw-ins, were dealt with.

A flicked header from Price and Karlan Grant's wayward volley from range was all the hosts mustered before one big opening came and went on 20 minutes.

Oxford did not deal with Price's cross and the ball dropped to Maja five yards out. The frontman, low on confidence, decided on a touch rather than a shot and the opening went. The ball squirmed to Johnston, whose drilled effort was straight at goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Gary Rowett's visitors issued a reminder soon after as tricky winger Przemyslaw Placheta shot into the side netting.

A brighter early period dimmed into more of the same for the shot-shy hosts, for whom the only spark was so often Johnston, who time after time made mazy runs and tried to work the yellow-shirted defenders and goalkeeper.

The atmosphere became more eerie as Albion showed signs of low confidence with crossed wires, a lack of conviction in passing. There was frustration from the stands as Taylor's high ball out of defence flew out. Time and again dead balls were half-cleared and fired aimlessly into a sea of bodies.

Josh Maja was unable to find the breakthrough as one clear early chance got away from the striker. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Away skipper Cameron Brannagan drew Josh Griffiths' best as the keeper got down low to his right to turn behind Brannagan's long-range strike.

Johnston tried to make the difference. He shot just wide of the far post after a good run and, on the stroke of half-time, put a lovely low cross along the six-yard box after bamboozling a defender, with the two nearest blue-and-white shirts in Maja and Grant unable to convert.

Fans looked on perplexed. Johnston held his arms out. Mason walked away shaking his head.

The first half marked six hours since Albion's last goal. The half-time boos were muted, perhaps with apathy.

The second half began with little enthusiasm.

Indeed, the first notable moment came down the wrong end from the hosts' perspective - as a familiar face broke the deadlock.

Placheta raided down the right and his low cross was left by an Oxford shirt and the near post for Lankshear to turn in unmarked at the back stick. He celebrated in front of the away end.

The painfully obvious nature of a Lankshear goal was the trigger for cries of 'you don't know what you're doing' and more jeers inside The Hawthorns.

Mercifully for Mason and Albion, those taunts lasted merely minutes as the hosts hit back.

There was irony in it taking a helpless Oxford defender to do the job, but the hosts cared not as Leigh turned into his own net after Cumming had parried a Callum Styles cross.

It was no surprise the equaliser was carved out from the left as Johnston made a good run and pass to feed Styles.

Mason turned to the returning Jayson Molumby and Heggebo. The former received a loud cheer and immediately attacked a low ball in the box.

Mikey Johnston was a constant thorn in the Yellows' backline and had a standing ovation when withdrawn late on. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Home players and supporters sensed one was not enough and the real breakthrough came with a little over 20 minutes left.

Price was released down the right and, from the byline, he clipped in a neat cross that Heggebo attacked brilliantly to convert a near-post header over Cummings' reach.

It was a fine way to score your first home league goal. Boss Mason turned away and applauded.

Albion dropped into a shape and Oxford had more of the ball at 2-1 down. The U's struggled to create clear-cut openings as skipper Brannagan was twice denied from range, the second a fine flying Griffiths stop. Lankshear otherwise headed well over.

Mason's men might've had a late third but Heggebo was denied one-v-one by Cumming after returning substitute Toby Collyer's pass.

Collyer then turned provided on the counter for Samuel Iling-Junior but he lifted over in stoppage time.

Seven long minutes of stoppage time were painful, but relief was palpable come full-time.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Mowatt (c), Diakite (Molumby, 62); Grant (Iling-Junior, 79), Price, Johnston; Maja (Heggebo, 62).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Mepham, Bielik, Collyer, Bany, Dike.

Oxford United (4-2-3-1): Cumming; Long, Brown, Helik, Leigh (Sibley, 90+4); Brannagan (c), De Keersmaecker (Dembele, 79); Krastev (Mills, 79), Prelec (L Harris, 71), Placheta (Vaulks, 71); Lankshear.

Subs not used: Ingram, M Harris, Romeny, Davies.

Referee: Jacob Miles