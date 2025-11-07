West Brom hit by damning consistent failure as boss responds with 'don't stop learning' point

Charlton's 95th-minute winner at The Valley on Tuesday night was the sixth time in all competitions this season the Baggies have conceded in the final 10 minutes.

Mason's struggling side have succumbed to late goals but failed to make it count in the final third. There have been just two Albion goals scored in final stages, in the 3-2 win at Wrexham - to make the score 3-1 - in August and a consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in September.

An inability to stay resilient until late in games is proving costly with decisive goals having gone against the Baggies, against Derby - twice - Leicester, Ipswich and now Charlton.

"It doesn't mean you don't stop learning," Mason said after his side shipped yet another late goal.