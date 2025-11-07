West Brom boss Ryan Mason tackles 'must-win' claim and outlines perspective on major challenges

The ailing Baggies welcome lowly Oxford to The Hawthorns with pressure ramping up from the stands as goal-shy Albion struggle for wins.

The U's are down in 21st and fans will expect an improvement on last weekend's stalemate against rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Owners Bilkul played a patient game in recruiting Mason and are expected to throw their backing and support behind the former Tottenham coach after what was a summer of change at the club, including some difficult late departures. But all involved are aware the ambition is higher than the club's position of 15th in the Championship entering the weekend.

"I'm not thinking like that," Mason said when asked if the clash was a must-win for him.

"I've prepared the game and we've prepared the game exactly the same as every other game.

"We want to win at home. I've said that all along, our home form is important and it's not necessarily been great from a results point of view. We want to fix that.

"We're determined to fix that and hopefully we can start that."

Mason, whose side have not won in four and picked up just two victories in 10, was asked if he had a message for supporters.

"I think you speak to the fans by results and performances," he added. "I think it's very easy as a head coach to sit here and say the right words but fans want to see action.

"They want to see it put into practice and we're not far away - I know that - from the position, the points, looking and feeling totally different.

"The fans have been great all season. I never say a bad thing about our fans because they travel in numbers, they support the team, they get behind the team. It's our job as a group to try and transmit the energy to them to get it back."

Mason, 34, was appointed to his first permanent head coach role in the summer - after caretaker spells at the helm at Spurs - and after a tough start at The Hawthorns is living the scrutiny placed on any manager in the game.

The former midfielder has spent a number of years in coaching after a serious head injury playing for Hull, where Mason had to fight for his life, led to a retirement aged 26.

He insisted nothing in the world of football will come close to the challenge in dealing with that incident almost a decade ago.

"Listen, I love football," he said. "I have so much passion for it. I have so much energy for it. What I’ve been through away from football, any challenge I’ll come across in football will never be close to that.

"I know I’m strong and I’ve got good people around me. Challenges are all part of life and how you stand up and face them is the most important thing.

"We’ve had a couple of days where we’ve worked hard. The players are determined. I said after the game the other day - and I’ll stand by it, I’ve got a group of players that are working hard. They’re dedicated. They believe.

"The results haven’t reflected that which is football. Sometimes that can happen but it doesn’t mean we’re going to drastically change what we are doing inside this place. We certainly haven’t this last couple of days. We need to approach the game to try and win it."