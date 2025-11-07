Jayson Molumby earns surprise Ireland call - despite injury in last camp ruling him out for West Brom

The midfielder returned from international duty last month with a muscle issue having featured twice for his nation against Portugal and Armenia in World Cup qualifiers.

Albion were aware of the injury but it was exacerbated when Molumby was used from the bench in the first game after the break, the 2-1 home victory over Preston on October 18.

Albion boss Ryan Mason introduced Molumby for fellow midfielder Toby Collyer, who felt a hamstring issue and has not since featured, and the Irishman played the final half hour in the win over Preston.

But he has not featured in any of the four games since, in which struggling Albion have taken just one point from a possible 12 with Mason hamstrung by options in midfield.

Albion's Jayson Molumby in action for Republic of Ireland

Jayson Molumby, left, despondent after a late defeat to Portugal.

Mason said at the time: "Obviously Jayson had his injury with Ireland and then made it worse in our game against Preston."

Despite being unavailable for Tuesday's last-gasp defeat at Charlton, 26-year-old Molumby was included in Heimir Hallgrímsson's 25-man Irish squad for two more World Cup qualifiers, against Portugal and Hungary, coming this month.

Molumby's club colleague Mikey Johnston has also been included in the Irish ranks for the double-header.

In the second qualifier, against Hungary in Budapest, Ireland's Albion cohort will face club colleague Callum Styles, who has once again been called up by Hungary.

Albion boss Mason will speak to the press on Friday afternoon for his press conference ahead of the home clash against Oxford on Saturday.