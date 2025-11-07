Debut international call for West Brom attacker who has not featured since April

Attacking midfielder Bany, who was born in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, is of Palestinian and Jordanian descent.

Bany, who turned 22 last month, has yet to start and has not featured in a competitive fixture for Albion since April 8 and a defeat at Bristol City under Tony Mowbray.

But having not represented any nation at youth football, he has earned a first senior call with Middle Eastern country Jordan, the west Asian nation who qualified for next year's World Cup for the first time in their history.

Bany could win his first caps for Jordan in upcoming friendlies away to Tunisia on November 14 and at home to Mali on November 18.

Many of the nation's players represent clubs based in Jordan, as well as clubs in Iraq.

Bany suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season in Albion's friendly against Dynamo Kyiv in the training camp in Austria in July.

He returned to Ryan Mason's matchday squad last weekend in goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns. He was an unused against the Owls and in the midweek defeat at Charlton having made two 45-minute appearances for the club's under-21s.

The attacker was a £3.3million signing from Danish outfit Randers late in the January transfer window but has had a slow start to his Baggies career.

Bany has made just four appearances as a substitute for Albion.

He picked up a couple of niggling injuries during the second half of last season and admitted in an interview over the summer that the adaptation period from the Danish top flight to the Championship mid-season was always likely to be a challenge.

Former boss Mowbray, who was in charge at the time, spoke of how he liked Bany's technical ability as an attacker, but said he had to get to grips with the tactically demanding side of English football.

Head coach Mason has said Albion have been careful with the rehab of Bany and striker Daryl Dike given their injury histories.

Also called up on international duty are Republic of Ireland duo Mikey Johnston and Jayson Molumby, the latter who has not been available recently due to injury.

Callum Styles has again been included in the Hungary squad and Chris Mepham will represent Wales. Isaac Price is part of the Northern Ireland ranks.

Albion midfield prospect Dauda Idrissa, meanwhile, is currently away in Qatar representing Italy in the under-17s World Cup. He started the opening group game, a 1-0 win against the hosts and was an unused substitute as Italy won 4-0 against Bolivia on Thursday. The Italians face South Africa on Sunday.