'Passion and not pressure' vows Ryan Mason as West Brom scrutiny grows

Under-fire boss Mason cut a beleaguered figure in the aftermath of Tuesday's last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Charlton which extends a poor run of form for the goal-shy Baggies.

Mason, appointed in the summer, acknowledged all the responsibility was with him to solve Albion's failings as fans continue to lose patience and confidence in a side who struggle to find the net with wins scarce.

The former Tottenham coach replied stating he does not feel "pressure" of the situation and that he continues working passionately to improve his group of players. Owners Bilkul were patient and thorough in their appointment of Mason, but a position of 14th and just 12 goals in 14 Championship games has built heavy early pressure.

"I hope that everyone representing this club feels the expectation," Mason said.

"When you're at a big club like West Bromwich Albion, there's a certain level that you need to hit. I'm in this position, I fully trust and believe in what I'm doing in terms of the processes.

"At the moment, the results aren't good and I think that's clear. So it's something that I need to I need to change. I need to fix.

"Pressure in football - I get up every day with passion. It doesn't feel like pressure. It's a passion to try to give the players as much as possible, to try to help them grow. But ultimately, the reality is to get results.

"We can sit here and say the performance warranted and probably deserve more in terms of chance creation and moments, but right now, that's not important.

"That's not important for anyone inside the club to hear. The feeling should be should be pain."

Asked if his players are feeling the pain and hurt in the dressing room and at the club's training ground, Mason replied: "Yes, they are, definitely."

Mason and Albion host lowly Oxford on Saturday in a clash that looks increasingly important to the head coach's position.

He insisted the players are "giving everything" and "committed" to the cause, as he owned up on responsibility.